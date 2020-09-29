Debate night: What to know before Trump and Biden take the stage

(NEXSTAR) – The first debate of the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will happen on Tuesday.



The debate starts at 9 p.m. Eastern time, 6 p.m. Pacific time.

The debate on Tuesday at Case Western University in Cleveland will be the first of three between the Democratic Party’s nominee and the Republican incumbent.

The 90-minute debate will be broken up into six 15-minute segments. A week before the event, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the following expected topics:

The Trump and Biden records

The Supreme Court

Coronavirus

The Economy

Race and violence in U.S. cities

The integrity of the election

The topics have been selected by the moderator, “Fox News Sunday’s” Chris Wallace. The supervising commission said the topics were selected by Wallace and are subject to change based on the news cycle. Since the topics were announced, President Trump has nominated a new Supreme Court justice and faced an avalanche of question about his personal finances following a New York Times article indicating that he has paid little in taxes over most of the last two decades.

You can Watch the debate beginning at 9 p.m. You can watch on FOX 46, on fox46.com or the free FOX 46 app. The major networks and Cable News outlets are also expected to carry the event live.

The vice presidential debate will follow from Salt Lake City on October 7th. The remaining presidential forums will be held on October 15th in Miami and 22nd in Nashville.

