Charlotte voters say senate race turmoil won’t impact their vote

The North Carolina Senate race between Democrat Cal Cunningham and Republican Thom Tillis took a drastic turn over the weekend as both candidates made headlines off the campaign trail.

Friday Thom Tillis announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 less than a week after attending a ceremony at The White House Rose Garden. Later in the weekend, Cal Cunningham apologized for sexting another woman who wasn’t his wife.

The Senate race is the most expensive in the country and is one of the biggest races on the ballot in North Carolina, other than the presidential race. Voters FOX 46 spoke within Charlotte don’t think the issues faced my both candidates over the weekend will impact the outcome of the election.

“It’s not good or acceptable by any means, but there has been worse things happening. Look at our president and what he has done. I mean you lead by example,” said voter, Kris Webb.

“I think it will have an impact, but also some people have made their mind up this late in the game,” voter, Dana Amendola.



With a little less than a month until the election, Thom Tillis is now off the campaign trail while he recovers from COVID-19. In a weekend tweet, Tillis said he was feeling well while self-isolating at home. His only lingering symptom was a loss of taste and smell.

Cal Cunningham hasn’t released a statement since his apology over the weekend. He said he is not dropping out of the race.



Cunningham was scheduled to appear in a Facebook virtual town hall on Monday, but our news partner WCNC in Raleigh reports Cunningham backed out of the event.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android