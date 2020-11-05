Charlotte bonds totaling nearly $200M for affordable housing, transportation and neighborhood improvement pass

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Bonds for affordable housing, transportation, and neighborhood improvements totaling nearly $200 million got the green light by voters in Charlotte.

The three projects will be funded with voter-approved 2020 ‘Go Bonds,’ according to the City of Charlotte. The 2020 bond referendum totals $197,232,000.

Affordable Housing Bonds – $50 million

Housing bonds fund the city’s Housing Diversity Program to increase the supply of safe, quality and affordable housing for low- and moderate-income residents throughout Charlotte.

The Housing Diversity Program not only addresses the​ need for new construction, it also helps preserve existing housing through rehabilitation of both single- and multifamily housing units.

This funding leverages other public, private, and nonprofit dollars to increase the supply and accessibility of housing in the community.

Neighborhood Improvement Bonds – $44.5 million

Neighborhood improvement bonds fund projects that address infrastructure needs in the city’s established neighborhoods and emerging high-growth areas, the City of Charlotte said.

They support a network of streets, sidewalks, greenways, and bike lanes to better connect neighborhoods with major employment, institutional and retail areas.​

Transportation Bonds – $102.732 million

In a growing city like Charlotte, it is critical to provide safe, convenient, and reliable transportation options.

Investments are intended to increase overall mobility by providing transportation choices, promoting access to transit and major transportation routes and improving connectivity within and between communities.

With that in mind, the Capital Investment Plan will continue investing in transit access, bridges, trails, sidewalks, and streets., the City said.

