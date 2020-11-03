Cabarrus County reports ballot issue affecting 50 voters

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cabarrus County is working to resolve a ballot issue that they say is affecting 50 voters. County officials say they have the exact names of those impacted.

“If you voted at Hickory Ridge Middle in Harrisburg between 6:30 and 7:26 a.m., your ballot did not include the 83rd District NC House race,” county officials said Tuesday.

Cabarrus County officials said to those affected: “Your ballot COUNTS; however, you are encouraged to return to the site and cast a provisional ballot for the House race only by 7:30 p.m.”

#Cabarrus voters: We are working to resolve a ballot issue that affects 50 voters (we have exact names). If you voted at Hickory Ridge Middle in Harrisburg between 6:30 and 7:26 a.m., your ballot did not include the 83rd District NC House race. #CabCoVotes pic.twitter.com/f93bAkXRv3 — Cabarrus County NC (@CabarrusCounty) November 3, 2020

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM