Biden plans to declare victory if news organizations announce him as winner

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he plans to declare victory in the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday night if news organizations announce him as the winner, Axios reports.

Biden campaign advisors said that the former vice president wanted to avoid taking a defensive posture if President Donald Trump moves forward with lawsuits or misinformation related to the election.

“We’re not really concerned about what Donald Trump says,” Jen O’Malley Dillon, the Biden campaign manager, told reporters on Monday, according to Axios.

“We’re going to use our data, our understanding of where this is headed, and make sure that the vice president is addressing the American people,” O’Malley Dillon said.

She went on to say that “Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night.”

On a Tuesday morning appearance on Fox & Friends, Trump said he would declare victory “if” and “when” there is victory.

O’Malley Dillon expressed confidence that the Biden campaign would have “a very good sense” of where the campaign was headed on election night even if many ballots have not been counted.

She argued that it would be mathematically impossible for Trump to win the presidential election on Tuesday night.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM