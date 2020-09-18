Biden campaign kicks off virtual bus tour in North Carolina

The Joe Biden campaign will kick off its ‘Turn Up and Turn Out the Vote’ virtual bus tour in North Carolina Friday with an early vote rally featuring the former vice-president’s running mate Kamala Harris.

The campaign partnered with the Congressional Black Caucus PAC to travel to battleground states to highlight what the CBC said is on the line for black voters.

North Carolina will host the first event – a voter registration and early vote rally. Senator Harris, Congresswoman Alma Adams, Congressman G.K. Butterfield and R&B singer and Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton will deliver remarks.

The tour will continue through October 1.

Click here to register for the North Carolina event.

