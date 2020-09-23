Biden makes a campaign stop at Camp North End

Joe Biden is set to visit the Queen City on Wednesday. He will be in the Camp North End area and will participate in a discussion at a Black Economic Summit.

He landed in Charlotte around Noon and was set to speak at 12:45 p.m.

When getting off the plane Biden was asked about North Carolina playing a significant role in the 2020 election and what gives him the sense he can win. “Donald Trump,” he responded.

Biden will speak with Black small business owners, educators, and working people and hear about the impact of COVID-19 on their livelihoods in a conversation moderated by Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, according to a statement from his campaign officials.

Biden is proposing $70 billion to invest in HBCUs and other minority-serving institutions and would leverage $150 billion in new capital for opportunities for Black-owned small businesses.

NBA player Chris Paul and Lyles spoke briefly before Biden came on stage and took questions.

North Carolina has become a pivotal campaign stomping ground for both Biden and President Donald Trump, who is set to visit Charlotte on Thursday.

This will be Trump’s fifth recent visit to North Carolina already having made stops in Winston, Wilmington, Asheville, and Fayetteville.

