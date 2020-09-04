As mail-in ballots are sent out, Mecklenburg County tops 90,000 requests

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mail-in ballots are on the way to voters in North Carolina who have requested them. In Mecklenburg County, more than 91,000 voters have requested a mail-in ballot which is about 16 times higher than the 2016 presidential election.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Elections has had to hire more staff to help meet demand. FOX 46 was given access to the Board of Elections on Friday and saw first hand the assembly line of workers stuffing and sealing ballots before they are sent off to voters.

“We keep flowing the process of mailing ballots all the way up to the week before the election,” said the Mecklenburg County Director of Elections, Michael Dickerson.

Dickerson says he has never seen an election quite like this with so many mail-in vote requests. The number of requests is only expected to grow up until a week before the election when the request deadline expires.

“I obviously have a lot of people who have never voted absentee ballot before. That’s very important. Read your instructions,” said Dickerson.

When your ballot arrives in the mail the envelope will also contain an application. Board of Elections leaders say that’s where the most common mistakes are made. The application helps prove you are the voter and you have a verified witness.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

If a mistake is made on the application, the Board of Elections will contact you.

“We try to send them something like an affidavit to cure it or cancel it and send them a new ballot if they messed it up. We try and send something out to them so they can take care of any deficiency. That’s why I say get it back to me early,” said Dickerson.

The State Board of Elections is setting up a tracking system online so voters can track their ballot once they mail it back. You can also call the Board of Elections in your county to make sure your mail-in ballot has been received and processed.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: