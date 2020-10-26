2020 pre-election voting exceeds 2016

So far, close to 60 million Americans have submitted a ballot prior to Election Day.

According to The Associated Press, a total of 58.6 million ballots [have been] cast so far, more than the 58 million that The Associated Press logged as being cast through the mail or at in-person early voting sites in 2016.”

According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website, as of Monday, nearly 2.5 million North Carolinians cast a ballot at one-stop early voting locations across the state. Early voting in NC runs through October 31.

Voter participation ahead of Election Day is only expected to increase, as several days of early voting are still ahead in states across the country, and, as mail-in ballots are in route to election offices.

LATEST HEADLINES