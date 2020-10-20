CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — On Tuesday, November 3 North Carolinians will have the opportunity to vote in the 2020 General and Presidential Election. In addition to voting for the next president of the United States, voters will vote for candidates for Governor, House, Senate, and local offices.

Voters will also decide on a number of local non-partisan issues, levies and bonds.

Election Day 2020

Polls in North Carolina are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote. The busiest times tend to be early in the morning and just before the polls close. Avoid longer lines by voting at off-peak times.

In-person Absentee Voting

The 2020 early voting period began Thursday, October 15, and ends Saturday, October 31. Any registered voter or eligible individual in North Carolina may cast an absentee ballot in person during this time. This period is sometimes called “one-stop early voting.”

During early voting, voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county, and would-be voters may same-day register and vote. This is different than Election Day, where registered voters must vote at their assigned polling place.

Find early voting sites: See early voting sites and schedules in your county with the One-Stop Early Voting Site Search. Hours and dates will appear after you click on the location.

Absentee voting by mail:

Any North Carolina registered voter may request, receive and vote a mail-in absentee ballot in most elections. No special circumstance or reason is needed to vote by mail in North Carolina.

Military or overseas voters have special rights under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA). See NC’s Military and Overseas Voting page for more information on military and overseas citizens absentee voting.

Registered voters may request a ballot through the online Absentee Ballot Request Portal, or fill out a North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Form and return it to their county board of elections.

Civilian voters must request an absentee ballot by mail by 5 p.m. October 27, 2020. To do so, voters should complete an absentee ballot request form and email, fax, mail or return the form in person to their county board of elections.

Want to track your ballot through the mail? Go to NC’s new BallotTrax portal.

Note: Under state law, a voter’s absentee ballot request information is confidential, not public record until the ballot is returned or until Election Day. Therefore, ballot request information will not appear in your voter record through the Voter Search Tool, as it did in the past.

After you request a ballot, please allow a week to 10 days for it to get to you. If you do not receive your ballot within that time, contact your county board of elections. When your ballot is accepted by your county board of elections, that information will be posted in your voter record.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Question: Does it violate the law if I request an absentee ballot, then change my mind about using it and go vote in person?

Answer: No. Requesting an absentee ballot will not record you in the system as having voted. As long as you do not vote your absentee ballot, you may vote in person during the early voting period or on Election Day. You may simply discard your absentee ballot. There is no need to bring it with you to a polling place.

Question: Can a polling place accept my voted absentee ballot?

Answer: Yes, but only during the early voting period from October 15–31. Find early voting site hours and locations in your county by using the One-Stop Early Voting Site Search. Ballots may not be dropped off at polling places on Election Day.

Question: When are absentee votes counted?

Answer: Upon receipt, the county board of elections staff reviews each container-return envelope for completeness. Beginning five weeks before Election Day, the county board of elections holds weekly absentee board meetings where the approved ballots are inserted into a voting machine. However, results are not tabulated or reported until Election Day.

For more details and answers to absentee voting questions, please click here.

Resources

There are many resources on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website, that will make your trip to the polls easier:

CLICK HERE for your sample ballot, once finalized

CLICK HERE to find your polling location

CLICK HERE to make sure you are actively registered to vote or were purged from voting rolls earlier this year

Identification Requirements

Voters in North Carolina will not be required to show photo ID for elections held in 2020. Federal and state courts have temporarily blocked North Carolina’s voter photo ID requirement from taking effect until further order of the courts.

Local information

Click or search for your county to go to the board of elections website where more information on absentee voting, ballot measures, and races can be found:

If it is on the ballot, it’s on FOX46.COM and the free FOX 46 News app — tap to download to receive alerts as the votes come in. Click here for Android!

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM