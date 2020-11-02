Election Day is finally upon us.

Or at least what we still call Election Day, since more than 93 million Americans have already cast ballots in an election that has been reshaped by the worst pandemic in more than a century, its economic fallout, and a long-simmering recking with systemic racism.

Here are 10 tips for Election Day voters as the final votes are cast and counted:

Polling Hours

Polls across North Carolina are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot. Lines tend to be longer before and after normal business hours.

Polling Location

Find your Election Day polling place through the Voter Search or the Polling Place Search.

Sample Ballots

Sample ballots are available through the Voter Search tool.

Voting During A Pandemic

To protect voters and election workers, masks and hand sanitizer will be available to all voters. Social distancing will be enforced at voting sites. Read more at the Voting and Coronavirus page.

Same-Day Registration

Same-day registration is not available on Election Day.

Photo ID

Voters are not required to show a photo ID to vote in the 2020 elections.

2020 Judicial Voter Guide

Information about N.C. Supreme Court and N.C. Court of Appeals candidates are available in the 2020 Judicial Voter Guide.

Voters With Disabilities

Voters who need assistance at the polls must request that assistance. Individuals who are unable to enter the polling place may vote curbside. Once inside the polling place, voters who experience difficulties should request help from an election worker. Find more information on the Help for Voters with Disabilities page.

Be Respectful

The State Board asks that all voters respect the right of others to participate in the election. Intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately.

Provisional Ballots

If you present to vote and your name is not on the voter list, you may request a provisional ballot. About 10 days after an election, voters who cast a provisional ballot can check the status of their ballot with the Provisional Search tool.

